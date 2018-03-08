‘Please crash my table!’ Keller couple trying to cure loneliness, one meal at a time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS-- They say one is the loneliest number, but there may be a new cure for that.

“We don’t want anyone to feel alone.” says, Mala Magaraj, a Keller woman.

She was inspired by her husband to create that cure. “I used to always watch him over the years, crashing tables.”

They made these table tents that are for sale on their Kickstarter page.

The Crash My Table idea is literally the opposite of a do not disturb sign. “This will just help people to break the barrier, to come and make friends,” says Magaraj.

Next time you’re at a coffee shop alone, you put up one of their crash my table signs, and viola you get a real, face to face conversation. Heck, maybe even a new friend. No technology required.

Magaraj says she knows what it feels like to be lonely. “I know how people feel because when I was in South Africa we couldn’t really make friends with the other cultures, with other race groups, and it just makes you feel alone, and makes you want to reach out to other people.”

The couple is hoping to create a movement where restaurants and schools will have their signs on hand. Magaraj says, “The schools and universities will get it for free.”

And the best part is that if you buy one, they will donate the money. “We really want to make a difference in the world.” she says. "I was born and raised in South Africa. I grew up during apartheid and was fortunate to finally see my country become free from this awful oppression. That’s why I’m passionate about bringing people together. Fourteen years ago I became an American citizen. Several years ago I founded Fotos4Hope, a philanthropic photography company to raise money to help people that are less fortunate. I’ve been happily married for ten years and have two beautiful boys and call Dallas, TX home. For every Crash My Table tent we sell, we’ll contribute $.50 to supply water and food to impoverished children and families around the world. "

They are asking those who are participating to send them a selfie with the table tent.

Seriously, how sweet is this picture?!

He's the first person to invite some strangers to crash his table.