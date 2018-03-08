On International Women`s Day researchers say they might`ve found Amelia Earhart`s bones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NIKUMARORO, ISLAND -- Since today is International Women's Day, we can't just fly over Amelia Earhart's legacy. Especially because another lead on her mysterious disappearance has surfaced.

Amelia was the first female to hop in a plane alone and cross the the Atlantic Ocean before she and her aircraft allegedly vanished over the Pacific in 1937.

Now, eight decades later, investigators claim that bones found on a south pacific island back in 1940 may really be hers. Initially investigators claimed the bones belonged to some dude but a teacher in Tennessee recently reviewed tests from the skull, arm and leg bones found. He's claiming they have more similarity to Amelia than 99% of individuals in a large reference sample.

It's not the first time we thought her story had been solved. Last year researchers claimed this photo showed Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan on a dock in the marshal islands ... alive ... and well.

It ties into the theory that Amelia was taken by the Japanese army and eventually died in their custody.

We can bet, sooner or later, they'll be another discovery by some scientist.