Meet the 15-year old who was Children’s Health’s 250th heart transplant recipient

DALLAS — 15-year old Casey Huff has had a rough go in life, including three heart surgeries by the time she was 5-years old.

It wasn’t until September of last year that things started to go south.

“That’s when we found out that I had severe damage in my heart and I had had a heart attack,” Casey explained.

Casey was immediately put on the list for a new ticker, and just a couple of months later she was the hospital’s 250th pediatric heart transplant!

“Nothing can really prepare you for going down this road,” Casey’s mom, Bethany Huff said.

Casey added, “The goal with transplant is to give me a normal life and better than the one I had before.”

Casey’s transplant also falls on the 30th anniversary of the hospital’s pediatric heart transplant program, which is the only one of its kind in North Texas, and the evidence shows in Casey’s success story.

“About 20 or 30 years ago, I would tell you that a pediatric patient after transplant would probably live 10-15 years with a heart. Now we’re talking about 15-20 years and every year, every decade, we’re doing better and better,” Pediatric Cardiologist Dr. Ryan Butts, M.D. said.

Casey added, “You’re really grateful for the person who gave their organs after they passed away. You feel deeply sorrowful and just terrible for the people and the family who lost that person.”

Now all she has to do is heal and get back to being a regular teenager!

“After 6-12 months I should be A-OK other than a few pills every morning, but I was already doing that,” Casey joked.