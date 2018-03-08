Jerry Jones reimburses NFL for legal fees in Roger Goodell feud

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - the feud between Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell could be over.

According to reports, Jones reimbursed the NFL over $2 million in legal fees. Those fees were racked up during Ezekiel Elliot's fight against a six-game suspension amid domestic violence allegations.

The NFL released a statement saying:

"After a hearing with the commissioner and the finance committee, the matter of the reimbursement of legal fees has been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties."