Dallas community donates items to families affected by Atmos Energy gas cut off

DALLAS - Donated clothes, food and household essentials have been pouring in to help the students at Stephen Foster Elementary. The families of those students are the ones that are without gas service because of recent Atmos Engery leaks in northwest Dallas.

Buckner International immediately reached out to Foster Elementary after Atmos energy cut off gas for much of the area, this a result of an explosion which killed 12-year-old Michelita 'Linda' Rogers. Along with providing clothes and supplies from their Humanitarian Aid Center, they also use a mobile laundry unit to wash clothes for the students and their families.

You can make a donation, too, by bringing items like blankets, pillows, diapers, clothes and non-perishable food items to Stephen Foster Elementary from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.