Christina Morris found? Plano police to release information Thursday afternoon

COLLIN COUNTY – Plano police are planning to release new information Thursday afternoon about the human remains found in Anna Wednesday.

Police have said they would either have a detailed news release or a news conference at 4:30 P.M. In addition, a vigil is planned for Thursday night at the site where human remains were found in Anna.

The discovery happened as construction workers were clearing brush in the 1800 block of Taylor Boulevard. The question many people are asking: Is this Christina Morris?

NewsFix’s drone was above the search scene Thursday morning.

Morris went missing back in 2014. She was last seen at The Shops at Legacy in Plano, walking into a parking garage with Enrique Arochi.

He is now serving life in prison for kidnapping Morris. DNA was found in Arochi's trunk, which was enough evidence to connect him to her disappearance.

The area in Anna where the remains were found is 26 miles away from where Morris was last seen and is an area where search teams had looked in the past.