Yeah… it might look like a flash drive, but your child might be vaping

DALLAS-- Juuling, it`s what all the young Youtubers are talking about right now.

It may look like a flash drive, but it`s an e-cigarette, called Juul.

"They can charge it like a flash drive in class, nobody would ever know, and it also creates less vapor," Dr. Fab Mancini, a healthy living expert said, "so that way it`s more, less noticeable."

Schools around the country are noticing students doing it in the library, in class, in the bathroom, ect.

Yeah, nicotine is legal... and some say Juuling is better than smoking a cigarette. However, Dr. Mancini says nicotine is still bad for you.

"Even though it may look cool, it will impact their health now and forever."

One in three high schoolers are vaping, and your child could be hiding one in plain sight.

"Parents really need to pay attention to the behaviors of their children they need to also have that conversation with their child."