Texas politicians eye general election in November

NORTH TEXAS -- The votes have been cast and the dust is settled. So who are the candidates moving on to the general after Tuesday’s primary?

Senator Ted Cruz, who easily, uh, cruzed to victory will face Democrat Beto O’Rourke in November. And Cruz wasted no time coming out with a radio ad that not only went after O’Rourke for being liberal but also mocked the Democrat’s attempt to “fit in” with Hispanic voters by using the nickname “Beto.”

"I remember reading stories liberal Robert wanted to fit in, So he changed his name to "Beto" and hid it with a grin."

O'Rourke reacted on CNN, saying he doesn’t think Texans want name calling and didn’t take advantage of the fact that Cruz goes by a nickname too: Ted.

"You're absolutely right. My name is Raphael Edward Cruz,” said Cruz. “I am the son of my father Raphael Cruz, immigrant from Cuba who came to Texas with nothing.”

As for the ad, Cruz said it was all in good fun.

"You actually missed the title of the song which is if you're going to run in Texas, you can't run as a liberal man. And the whole point of the song is... (laughs) we had some fun with it," he said in a CNN interview.

A few other high profile races last night included the fight to become the Lone Star State’s next governor.

Democrats Lupe Valdez, the former Dallas County sheriff, and Andrew White, the son of former Texas Governor Mark White, will face each other in a runoff for a chance to unseat Governor Greg Abbott, who easily won the Republican primary.

And George P. Bush is hoping the get re-elected to the Texas Land Commissioner position after winning his primary.

Oh. And all the talk about a ‘big blue wave’ crashing over Texas with a strong turnout by the Democrats? Well, take a look:

The total amount of votes cast statewide on the Democratic side for U.S. senator was just over 1 million. But that’s dwarfed by the 1.5 million Republicans who voted. Yeah, it looks like the red team came to play too.

The question now: which team will show up come November?