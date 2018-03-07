Ruff Life: Princess Peach wants to come live in your castle!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- Meet a girl who is sweeter than a Georgia peach!

"She's a very, very sweet puppy, she's very loving and very affectionate, but she's completely blind," said Victoria Mitchell from Dallas Pets Alive!

Princess Peach doesn't need you to get her away from any villains, but she will need a hand getting around the castle.

"Really she's just looking for someone to give her some attention and love and help her find her way around the house," Mitchell said.

This chihuahua mix just wants to stick by your side for a little love and, if you have kids, she's happy to hang with them too!

So come adopt this girl! Your lives could be just peachy!