Out of bounds? Mark Cuban in ‘Shark Tank’ for 2011 sexual assault allegations

PORTLAND -- Lately the Mavericks have racked up more L's than dubs and not just on the court. Just two weeks after reports alleging sexual misconduct within the organization, owner Mark Cuban might be finding himself in the Shark Tank.

Cuban's having to explain his involvement in a sexual assault investigation from 2011. A newspaper in Portland called Willamette Week dug up the nearly 7-year- old police report detailing a woman's claims.

She said Cuban sexually assaulted her when she met him at a Portland bar and asked for a picture. When they posed for the photo Cuban allegedly forced his hand down her jeans and penetrated her with his finger.

It turns out, not only did Cuban deny the claims but he reportedly volunteered to take a polygraph test and passed. Charges were never filed and a DA determined there was insufficient evidence. But the woman told the Williamette Week she sticks to her story.

Considering the Mavericks just tried to play dodgeball with Sports Illustrated reports of "rampant" sexual misconduct, this barely cleans up their record.