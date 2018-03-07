Mark Cuban accused of 2011 sex assault in Oregon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTLAND, Ore. - Information is coming out about Mark Cuban involved in a sexual harassment investigation.

A weekly newspaper in Portland, Oregon, the Willamette Week, has published pieces of a police report involving that investigation. A woman claims that the Mavs owner sexually assaulted her while posing for a photo back in 2011.

The woman says Cuban was in Portland for a Mavs vs. Trailblazers game when it happened. She claims she met him at a bar, she asked for a picture with him, and he sexually assaulted her while the photograph was being taken.

The case was investigated by the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office and Portland police; Cuban denied the allegations and no charges were filed.