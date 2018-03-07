Human remains found in Anna, area where authorities searched for Christina Morris

ANNA, Texas –“Where is Christina Morris?”

Christina’s family, as we all police and prosecutors, wonder if that question will be answered every time human remains are found.

For yet another time, her family was notified after construction crews found human remains on Wednesday in Anna, TX.

Details regarding the remains found is developing. Stay tuned to NewsFix for the latest.

Christina disappeared in 2014 from the Shops at Legacy in Plano. Security video showed her walking into a parking garage with Enrique Arochi in the early hours of August 30, 2014. She has not been seen since; her DNA was found in Arochi’s trunk.

In 2016, Arochi was sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping.

Arochi’s full 2014 interview with NewsFix:

