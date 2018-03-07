Former Dallas Sheriff Lupe Valdez to face Andrew White in run off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - The primaries are over, it was a record-setting day for voter turnout in Texas, and now there's a runoff for the Democratic candidate for governor.

Former Dallas County sheriff Lupe Valdez will face Andrew White, son of former Texas governor Mark White, in a runoff in May.

Valdez had 42.4% of votes and White had 27.7% of votes.

The candidate who wins the runoff will go up against current governor Greg Abbott, who had no trouble easily taking 90% of Republican votes yesterday.