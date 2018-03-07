Check out the progress on the new Rangers stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON — It may not look like much now but two years from now this will be where the Rangers play.

On Wednesday, the team gave an update on Globe Life Field, and while it’s just a big hole now, it won’t be long before fans start to see the stadium go up.

“We’ll pour a lot of concrete. Our first deck pour will occur in about a month and then they’ll pour on a regular basis through the summer,” said Jack Hill, the Senior Vice President of Project Development. “So here towards the end of the summer, you’ll start to see stuff coming out of the hole.”

But at least we have some reference about where this new ballpark fits in between the old one and AT&T Stadium now. Of course, all of this is on top of an old parking lot for Globe Life Park, and with opening day just three weeks away, the Rangers are trying to compensate for all the fans who will be pouring in.

“We opened the lot down here to our south, south of Cowboys Way which has over 2,000 spaces,” said Rob Matwick, the Rangers Executive Vice President of Business Operations. “All of our other parking is in place so we hope with the 2,000 we’ve got to the south, the 500 or so we’ve been able to maintain plus additional parking coming online this summer that we’ll be able to keep it relatively whole. Everything else is intact.”

So hopefully the new park won’t make visiting the old one a major pain. If it’s any conciliation, just remember: one day this giant pit will have air conditioning!