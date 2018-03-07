A teenage girl thirsted so hard for Michael B. Jordan, she BROKE her retainer!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN FRANCISCO -- Weeks after Black Panther hit the big screen, the hype still hasn't died!

Just ask 18-year old Sophia Robb.

She got so riled up during Michael B. Jordan's shirtless scene that she actually broke her retainer!

Turns out, after an emergency visit to fix her grill, Sophia's orthodontist went on Tumblr and commented on the whole ordeal!

That post got around, Sophia saw it, and was obviously mortified.

Wait. That girl is me. That is my orthodontist’s tumblr. This is a post about me? I’m going to kill myself https://t.co/ErDqESPrWj — Sophia (@pixyrue) March 5, 2018

Well, that tweet went viral, getting thousands of likes and retweets, but don't worry! Her doc won't get in trouble because he didn't actually say who it was, but that didn't stop Sophia from saying something!

this is litterally my orthodontist and he's the chillest person i have ever met even though he eXPOSED ME ON THE INTERNET pic.twitter.com/g16PSMJPSC — Sophia (@pixyrue) March 5, 2018

After the damage was done, she got more than the internet's attention! Michael B. Jordan himself noticed and offered to pay up!

.@pixyrue since I feel partly responsible for breaking your retainers 🤷🏾‍♂️ let me know if I can replace them 😅 — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) March 6, 2018

Of course, the internet chimed in:

gotta get a vibranium retainer next time — Guy O'Tine (@tservo42) March 5, 2018

We just have to wonder how awkward that next appointment is going to be!