Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods face lawsuit after gun sales policy change

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTLAND, OR -- People seem to be sticking to their guns no matter how many companies are, at least for now, turning their backs on the National Rifle Association.

A 20-year-old man in Oregon named Tyler Watson is now suing Walmart and Dick's Sporting Goods for age discrimination. This comes just days after the companies announced they would be raising their minimum age policy for gun purchases.

The lawsuit claims Watson was turned away at a Field and Stream store owned by Dick's less than two weeks ago. The same thing happened again at a Walmart in another city one week later.

According to Oregon law, it's legal for him to purchase guns. Whether or not the companies were wrong for turning him away will ultimately be up to the courts to decide.

Of course, the NRA has already made it clear that it doesn't appreciate the way businesses are restricting gun sales either. Now they've apparently got a bone to pick with the media too.

"To every lying member of the media, to every Hollywood phony, to the role model athletes who use their free speech to alter and undermine what our flag represents," NRA Spokesperson Dana Loesch says in a video shared to the NRATV twitter account. "Your time is running out. The clock starts now," she says.

“To every lying member of the media, to every Hollywood phony, to the role model athletes who use their free speech to alter and undermine what our flag represents…Your Time is running out. The clock starts now."

–@DLoesch #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/SDVjeTxyfB — NRATV (@NRATV) March 4, 2018

Seems like everyone's got their guns blazing now.