Watch: Virginia dad forces 10-year-old son to run miles in rain for bullying on school bus

ROANOKE, Va. – A Virginia dad is getting a lot of attention NOT for the discipline he doled out to his 10-year-old son, but for posting video of the “old school, simple parenting” punishment to social media.

Bryan Thornhill posted a Facebook Live video March 1, showing him driving a truck behind his son, Hayden, who was wearing a hooded jacket and large backpack while running in the rain.

“Hey, everyone, welcome to ‘You better listen to your Dad 2018.’ My son has finally got in trouble on the bus enough to where he was kicked off the bus for three days because he was being a little bully, which I do not tolerate; cannot stand,” Bryan says in his narration. “And therefore, he has to now run to school.”

In the video, Bryan says the consequences of Hayden’s actions have made a difference, his son’s behavior has been “much better” since he began running in the mornings, and Hayden’s teachers approve of the boy’s behavior.

“This ain’t killing anybody,” Bryan says. “This is a healthy way for a child to be punished because it’s, you know, exercise, something that a lot of people don’t think children should do anymore so you stick them behind a damn X-Box for the rest of their lives…You don’t have to kill them. You don’t always have to beat them, but sometimes it sucks for them and that’s what teaches them.”

Bryan’s Facebook page describes him as “Im [sic] a father, a husband, business owner but most of all a god fearing man that isnt [sic] perfect.” He tells his audience, “Just wanted to show you. Give you a little laugh. I’ve always joked, ‘He’ll either be fast or obedient.’ So far, we’re working on fast.”

The video has millions of views, shares and yes, definitely, comments, which Bryan obviously knew was a potential reaction. “Hope everyone enjoys this, gets a laugh. If you’ve got your panties in a wad over watching a kid jog, I feel sorry for you. You’re probably a lousy piece of sh*t,” he says.

Thornhill posted to Facebook March 6 saying he was impressed with how far the message has spread.

“News media is a great tool. Love to see something positive come from it. Hoping that all this will give inspiration around the world. Our children are our future. Being a parent is a choice. Make sure you show your children you love them with hugs and discipline. Parenting isn’t always about being a friend its about leading them into the future.”