Top economic adviser Gary Cohn leaves White House in wake of tariff rift

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser Gary Cohn is resigning, the White House announced on Tuesday.

Cohn, who had once been rumored as a potential next chief of staff, will leave the White House in the wake of his fierce disagreement with the President’s decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

“Gary has been my chief economic adviser and did a superb job in driving our agenda, helping to deliver historic tax cuts and reforms and unleashing the American economy once again. He is a rare talent, and I thank him for his dedicated service to the American people,” Trump said in a statement.

