Texas heads to the polls early for primary elections

DALLAS- You've probably noticed, the political signs are back!

It's primary time and the polling stations are open!

Texas is a little ahead of the game when it comes to voting. By the time the general election goes down in November, we'll have gone through Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day, one spring forward time change, and a fall back.

"I honestly don't know why Texas has it's primary so early," said UT Dallas political science professor Robert Lowry. "It's 8 months until the election. We have to allow time for run-offs, but the run-offs are in May."

But wait, if it's time to vote, why haven't you heard any expert political takes from that aspiring local rapper you went to high school with?

Probably because people aren't as hype over midterm elections as they are for the presidential stuff. But that doesn't mean it isn't still important!

"There are so many districts due to gerrymandering if you win the primary, you win," Lowry said.

So, did you make Uncle Same proud and hit the ballot box?