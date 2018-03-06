Spice of Blythe: Charm your friends this St. Patty’s Day with these 3 drink recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- Looking for the perfect drink recipe to charm the socks off your friends this Saint Patrick's Day?

You're in luck!

On this week's Spice of Blythe, Chef Blythe Beck steps behind the bar to mix a few drinks.

Generally Blythe is in the kitchen at Pink Magnolia, but her famous Mixologist, (pictured to the left) shared his version of three Irish drinks!

Yes, they are green.

And get this, he's sharing the recipes with you too!

Honeydew ginger martini:

4 cubes muddled honeydew

3/4 oz midori

3/4 oz vodka

3/4 lemon

3/4 simple

Top w/ginger beer

Grasshopper:

3/4 oz green creme de menthe

3/4 oz vodka white

3/4 oz cream

1/2 oz simple

Top w/mint sprig

Irish green tea:

3/4 Jameson

3/4 light rum

1 1/2 oz green tea

3/4 lemon

3/4 agave

Muddled orange/lime/lemon