Results come in as primary day in Texas comes to a close

NORTH TEXAS — Some of the results are surprising, others are expected. Primary day in Texas came to a close with Governor Greg Abbott easily beating his challengers. Lupe Valdez in a tight race with with Andrew White on the Democratic side – which will probably end up going to a runoff before the general.

Another tight (and expensive) race is happening in State Senate, District 8. Phillip Huffines and Angela Paxton are going head to head there.

