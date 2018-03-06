Plot Twist: North Korea reportedly willing to talk to U.S. about giving up nukes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA -- It seems North Korea might bite the bullet and give up its nukes.

The news comes after talks between Kim Jong Un and South Korea. He reportedly told the high-level delegation he will halt nuclear and missile tests during the talks.

That's a plot twist, considering just a few months ago North Korea said it could wipe the United States off the face of the earth. Leaders in the U.S. are skeptical.

"We saw the news this morning relative to north Korea. Hope springs eternal but we need to learn a lot more relative to these talks and we will," Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats said.

"There's no reason to believe that Kim Jong Un is going to be a changed person," Republican Senator Jim Inhofe said.

President trump took to twitter to celebrate, in traditional fashion, saying in part:

"For the first time in many years, a serious effort is being made by all parties concerned. The world is watching and waiting! May be false hope, but the U.S. is ready to go hard in either direction!"

There seems to be more unity to come. The two Korean leaders are expected to hold a summit next month for the first time in more than a decade.

Let's hope Little Kim doesn't renege.