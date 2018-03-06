Nashville mayor resigns after admitting affair with bodyguard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, TN -- A political scandal has reared its ugly head!

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry announced her resignation on Tuesday after pleading guilty to felony theft.

"Well my time today as your mayor concludes," Barry addressed in a press conference. "My unwavering love and sincere affection for this wonderful city and its great people will never come to an end."

It all started in January, when Barry, a married lady, admitted to having an affair with her former head of security, Rob Forrest.

It gets juicier! The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reportedly found naked pictures of a woman on Forrest's phone and are believed to be of the now former mayor.

"If they exist, they were taken without my knowledge, they were taken without my permission and they were taken without my consent," Barry said.

Turns out, Barry and Forrest took some, ahem, "business trips" together. Now, Barry has to pay the city back $11,000 and serve three years of probation and Forrest has to pay $45,000 for all that extra overtime!

Barry originally said she wouldn't step down, but she couldn't take the heat, so she got out of the mayor seat! At least she made it warm for Vice Mayor David Briley who was officially sworn in as the new Mayor of Nashville.

Barry finished her speech with, "It has been my honor and it has been the privilege of my entire professional life to have the blessing and the opportunity to be your mayor."