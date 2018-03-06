Lexus partners with Marvel to inspire Oak Cliff kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- The Oak Cliff Boys and Girls Club got to see a little taste of Wakanda on Tuesday!

Lexus surprised a load of kiddos with a Black Panther inspired LC.

"Lexus wanted to come out here and share the Black Panther concept car with the Oak Cliff Boys and Girls Club. We know they're really excited about the movie, we're really excited about the movie," Michael Moore from Lexus said.

"Marvel and Black Panther and their focus on technology and Lexus and our focus on technology, we thought that was a wonderful message to bring to Oak Cliff, reminding the kids about science and technology and the STEM classes, encouraging them to continue to go to school," Moore continued. "Very proud of the movie, very proud of the car itself, the partnership, the way everything turned out, it's been amazing, absolutely amazing."

"The car is really cool. I wanna drive it, like, bad," Joshua Barthelemy said.