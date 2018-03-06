Graco Table2Table highchairs recalled at Walmart locations

After a report of five injured children, a recall was issued for about 36,000 Graco highchairs.

The Graco Table2Table highchairs, which were sold exclusively at Walmart locations in the United States and Canada, have had children sustain bumps and bruises when it fell over while they were in it. The company also received 38 reports of the chairs’ rear leg pivoting out of position.

Consumers are advised to stop using the chairs (model number 1969721) immediately and contact Graco for a free repair kit.

Visit Graco online or call 80-345-4109 for more information.