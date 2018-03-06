Don’t fall into this crater cluster near Love Field

DALLAS–Today’s pothole is more of a cluster than a single bump in the road.

It’s on the curve from southbound Lemmon to westbound Mockingbird near the entrance to Love Field.

“The potholes are here in abundance,” Samora Chen-Shue told NewsFix.

Samora’s new to town but it didn’t take him long to get familiar with our potholes.

“As you go into one, it feels like you are going to fall into a crater,” he said.

Or in this case, into one crater after another. Samora has a message for our city leaders.

“Please, I would encourage you, to fix the potholes for the safety of the drivers that are around,” he said.

Is there a crater, a cluster, or a simple pothole in your neighborhood you wanna tell us about?

