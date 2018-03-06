2-year-old awestruck over Michelle Obama portrait meets the former First Lady

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two-year-old Parker Curry was so awestruck by the towering portrait of Michelle Obama at the Smithsonian that every time her mom would try to get her to turn around to take a picture, she would not stop staring at it.

On Tuesday, the former first lady posted a video on Tuesday having a "dance party" with Parker!

The official portraits of Michelle Obama and President Obama were unveiled last month.

Mrs. Obama's message to Parker was "keep on dreaming big" and "maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you!"