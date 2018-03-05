United Airlines wanted to scrap employee bonuses and do a lottery instead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, IL -- Would you rather have $1,000 in cold hard cash or test your luck with the lottery?

Over at United Airlines, the head honchos wanted to switch things up for bonus season and decided not to give their employees the cash, but a chance to win big!

The airline announced the lottery would give a main prize of $100,000 to one lucky winner selected randomly and a few smaller prizes of $2,000 or $5,000 to 1,300 more workers.

Other perks they were going to give out were 10 brand new Mercedes or 50 vacation deals, but the new lottery system didn't sit well with the 90,000 employees who didn't like the idea of losing $1,500 a year!

We imagine it went something like this:

There was so much backlash, United did a complete 180 and reversed it!

In an email to the employees, the President of United Airlines, Scott Kirby said, "Our intention was to introduce a better, more exciting program, but we misjudged how these changes would be received by many of you. So we are pushing the pause button on these changes..."

Not only are the employees not holding back, but neither is social media.

Dear @united:

I just read about your new bonus payout structure. Way to de-incentivize hard workers and crush employee morale. Well done. — Scott C Lyerly (@scottclyerly) March 5, 2018

Looks like this airline isn't united on this one!