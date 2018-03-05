Richardson parents keep guardianship of 18-year-old daughter with severe autism

DALLAS – A Dallas judge ruled that the parents who were treating their 18-year-old severely autistic daughter with marijuana are suitable to remain their legal guardians.

Mark and Christy Zartler use medical marijuana to help their daughter, Kara, to prevent self-injuring symptoms which include hitting herself uncontrollably, which has previously caused brain damage. Kara uses vaporized cannabis to help her control her symptoms.

The family caught Child Protective Services’ attention after a video they posted on Facebook went viral in February 2017.

CPS found reason to believe that Mark had abused his daughter, leading to the guardianship case.

When Kara turned 18, her parents had to go to court to allow them to keep guardianship. Judge Brenda Hull Thompson found both Mark and Christy Zartler qualified to remain Kara’s legal guardians on Sunday.