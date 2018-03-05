Majic Mic: Hip Hop & R&B Ballers 🏀

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you love basketball as much as I do, then you know we will be entering some of the most exciting times in the sport. We're finished with the All-Star Game and will soon be entering the playoffs. One of the things I noticed recently is the amount of Hip Hip, R&B and other recording artist who are actually pretty good basketball players.

In this year's NBA All-Star Celebrity Basketball Game, Quavo of the Migos was balling so hard that he was the MVP. Here he is holding up the trophy smiling like there`s a coat hanger in his mouth. Quavo even shouted out Justin Bieber of all people for his skills.This isn't a new thing artist like Master P is well known for playing ball. He was actually so good he even had a few training camp invitations with the NBA! That has also rubbed off on his son Romeo who is always proud to show off his skills.

Even 2 Chainz played at Alabama State, which isn't a surprise when you get a chance to see how tall he is!

Another person who liked to hoop and even played in a minor basketball league is R Kelly. Even though he is know for several other things than basketball he apparently has some skills!

Of course we have to mention one of the biggest basketball enthusiast of all: Ice Cube. He is so into hooping he developed a whole basketball league, Big3. Hip Hop and hooping is like peanut butter and jelly -- they are just better together!