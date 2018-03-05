Join the Club: Feeling lucky at the North Texas Irish Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Whether there is Irish blood in your ancestry, or you're just Irish for a day, this week's Join the Club takes us to the North Texas Festival at Fair Park.

"We do have a lot of people who are over here from Ireland and can't go back and this is their connection to that culture," said Sherry Bush of the North Texas Irish Festival.

The festival took place from March 2-4 and boasted Irish culture through food, beer, whiskey, and entertainment.

"We do the Irish festival the right way by having a true connection with Ireland. We bring a lot of the musicians over here directly from Ireland and so many of our local performers have had the privilege of being taught by these Irish masters," said Bush.

With St. Patrick's Day right around the corner, celebrating early seems fitting.

"If you can't find something out here that you like to listen to, you're not working hard enough at it," said Bush.

Now that's a club that looks like a good time.