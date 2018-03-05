Gas leak repairs and restoration efforts continue for the second week in Dallas neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- It's week two of restoration efforts in Northwest Dallas as residents and Atmos energy deal with gas leaks and old pipes.

Folks are taking it one day at a time while the company works to replace old gas lines.

"It's all so stressful seeing all these trucks and cones and patrolling and things like that. It's not so much uncomfortable but you feel the paranoia of things and the frantic-ness of things and stuff like that," resident Brenda Sanchez said. "Having to go out or having to heat up water on the stove just to shower and things like that has been a little tough. You know, not really used to that kind of thing."

While many are boarding at hotels, others say evacuating is out of the question.

"We have pets so that`s impossible for us to do that with our animals," resident Stacy Webster said. "We're staying at our place. We're like indoor camping."

"It's not fun. Camping you know you usually do that for fun and this is definitely not fun. We're not having a good time, but we're going to live through it," Webster continued.

As of Monday morning, the company has restored service to 140 homes.

120 construction crews are working around the clock to get service back to the remaining 2660 homes.

While Atmos is trying to make the transition comfortable for residents, some still say all of this could have been prevented a long time ago.

"I wish they would have addressed this 7 years ago when it was brought up that they had problems with their gas lines and they didn't," Webster said.