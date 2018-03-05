Downtown Arlington getting makeover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - Downtown Arlington is getting a makeover.

Arlington city council was awarded $26.1 million to re-build Abrams Street between Cooper and Collin street in downtown Arlington.

Improvements will include new water and sanitary sewer lines, paving, landscaping, streetlights, traffic signals and a new plaza area in front of City Hall.

Part of the rebuild aims to create a safer, more attractive space for outdoor events.

The project is expected to wrap up by 2020.

Everyone is invited to a public meeting this evening at 6p. You can get information and ask questions about the project.