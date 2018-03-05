Downtown Arlington getting makeover

ARLINGTON - Downtown Arlington is getting a makeover.
Arlington city council was awarded $26.1 million to re-build Abrams Street between Cooper and Collin street in downtown Arlington.
Improvements will include new water and sanitary sewer lines, paving, landscaping, streetlights, traffic signals and a new plaza area in front of City Hall.
Part of the rebuild aims to create a safer, more attractive space for outdoor events.
The project is expected to wrap up by 2020.
Everyone is invited to a public meeting this evening at 6p. You can get information and ask questions about the project.