Community in Dallas rallies to save family owned bakery’s mural

DALLAS — They say everyone’s a critic, but for a family owned bakery in Oak Cliff, one person’s criticism might force them to wipe away their unique mural on the side of their business.

“One person complained, one random person in the neighborhood,” Manuel Tellez, the owner of Maroches Bakery, said. “I don’t know if it’s from Oak Cliff or some place nearby and that complaint went through City Hall.”

And now the historical landmark commission might force Maroches bakery to totally paint over the mural. According to the official committee report the mural would have an “adverse effect on the architectural features” since “murals are not typical in the district and it does not reflect historic paint colors or style”. But literally across the street there’s a mural of Marilyn Monroe!

Today, Tellez and his supporters showed up at City Hall to fight for the mural, armed with a petition signed by hundreds from around the neighborhood, support that overwhelmed him.

“It almost made me cry,” Tellez said. “People like the mural and they want us to keep the mural and get the approval from City Hall.”

Well, the committee heard comments and debated the mural for over an hour, but they finally approved it, provided they make a few alterations to get the artwork up to code, and get a signed letter from an art professional stating its historic, cultural value.

So it looks like everybody’s happy in this one… well except for whoever complained in the first place.