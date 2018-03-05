Atmos Energy warns of scammers posing as gas workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Atmos Energy is warning North Texans about scam artists posing as gas workers.

The company put an alert on its website Friday. They say imposters may be in your area looking to take advantage of residents.

Atmos says if you are approached by anyone claiming to be an Atmos worker, please ask to see their work badge. Do not give them the keys to your house, even if they ask for them.

The company says under no circumstances would a real Atmos Energy employee request the keys to your home.

Atmos says they are working hard to address the needs of those impacted by this event. They are working closely with the dallas police department on this matter.

They advise you to call 911 if you are approached by someone asking for your keys, even if the person is wearing an Atmos Energy uniform.