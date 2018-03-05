Adam West, Glen Campbell and others left out of Oscars’ ‘In Memoriam’

Every year the Academy Awards honors those in the industry who passed away — and every year, the academy gets slammed for the stars who were left out.

This year, “Batman” star Adam West, singer Glen Campbell (who appeared in “True Grit” in 1969 and whose song “I’m Not Gonna Miss You” was nominated for an Oscar in 2015), Della Reese, Oscar-winning actress Dorothy Malone, Powers Boothe and Robert Guillaume were among those not seen in the video tribute.

Twitter was not happy.

“Absolutely outrageous that the #Oscars missed out Adam West on their In Memoriam section,” one person tweeted. “He redefined Batman, headlined the first Batman film and was a film star before that. He truly deserved to be there!”

‘M*A*S*H’ actor David Ogden Stiers, who did voice work in several Disney movies as well as appeared in a few Woody Allen films, died at the age of 75 the day before the Oscars and also was not included in the tribute.

CNN has reached out to the Academy for comment.