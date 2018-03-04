One-handed linebacker stuns NFL Combine with 20 bench press reps and 4.38 second 40 yard dash

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — The NFL Combine can be pretty dull unless you’re a football super fan, but it wasn’t yesterday.

Linebacker Shaquem Griffin won the day and stunned the scouts, ripping off 20 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, more than some defensive linemen… all with a prosthetic on his left arm.

Griffin has played his entire career one-handed after his left hand was amputated when he was 4 because of a birth defect, but it hasn’t slowed him down. He stunned the league again on Sunday, running the 40-yard-dash in 4.38 seconds, the fastest time for a linebacker in 15 years.

He led Central Florida to an undefeated season last year and was the Peach Bowl MVP. Oh, and in case you were wondering, he had three interceptions in college! So yeah, he can make one handed catches and now he seems set for an NFL career.

And he’s all class, too. Just two weeks ago Shaquem was the first ever recipient of the Jason Witten Man of the Year Award, given to the college player who is established as a leader on and off the field.

“Being able to motivate kids or being able to motivate anybody who’s on the outside looking in, I mean that’s the best award that you can get,” Griffin said. “When you’re helping somebody by doing what you’re doing and doing what you love, what more could you ask for? Because if you can help that person and that person can help somebody else and that person could help a thousand later.”

Well the draft is just over a month away, and Shaquem already has a tie to the Cowboys thanks to that Jason Witten award. So maybe he’ll have a star on his helmet soon. After all he proved on the bench press that he’s strong enough to hit the league hard, and he’s proved everywhere else that he’s strong enough to take whatever life throws at you.