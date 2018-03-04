Death toll rises as Nor’easter storm moves out to sea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON-Wild weather is still wrecking havoc all across the nation.

The deadly Nor'easter storm has claimed the lives of at least nine people as of Sunday. The ferocious weekend storm has hammered the Northeast United States and is now out at sea.

It's made a path all the way from New England to the Mid-Atlantic. It's done some major damage along the way.

More than 600,000 people were without power from Virginia to Massachusetts. In Boston, homes and buildings were completely under water at one point.

This storm came in a variety pack featuring rain and heavy winds and, snow.

It dumped more than three feet of heavy snow from Ohio to New England and into upstate New York. It's gotten so bad that Massachusetts, Virginia and Maryland have all issued emergency declarations.

It's not much better on the West Coast.

Some skiers rescued a group of people buried by an avalanche in California. Three men and two women were caught in it at the Squaw Valley Snow Resort on Friday.

While it took more than 100 rescuers to get the group out, only one of the victims had serious injuries. One man even snowboarded away without as much as a scratch.

Perhaps the weather is out to steal everyone's thunder this year.