WATCH: Utah Reps create educational remix Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song

Sometimes rap just isn't your calling. Apparently, but no one told that to the Utah House of Representatives.

The reps created a video to "explain how a law is made... with a surprise twist".

Our representatives have taken the time to explain how a law is made...with a surprise twist. Give it a listen and share so all your friends can know how laws are made! #utpol @GHughes51 @BradWilsonGOP @kimfcoleman @NormThurston @mikemckellutah @RepJimDunnigan @JohnKnotwellUT pic.twitter.com/KqaUSqOKtC — Utah House of Reps (@UtahReps) February 28, 2018

It's titled "Fresh Prints of Bills Here". It features eight reps rapping to the beat of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song. It's got people talking that's for sure but it's pretty clear that the internet is not feeling this remix.

Even Salt Lake Health trolled the reps saying they would "brb labeling this as a public health hazard."

brb labeling this as a public health hazard pic.twitter.com/ndbwVOy4Cg — Salt Lake Health (@saltlakehealth) February 28, 2018

Perhaps the reps should have left the educational song making to schoolhouse rock. You may remember this song first featured in the 'America Rock' segment in the series in the 70's.

Both songs teach about the same process but with totally different styles. Judging by the response, maybe these lawmakers should stick to their day jobs.

Don't rap about it. Be about it!