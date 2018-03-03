Ram Nation volunteers head to Equest horse park to lend a hand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- Looks like some Rams may have wandered into Equest's horse park, and they're here to help.

Ram Nation is a group of volunteers and Ram truck owners who ride out to lend a hand wherever they can.

This weekend they're helping out at the Equest facility in Dallas, where riders with disabilities are able to saddle up for a therapeutic ride.

"We actually have painted tires to make planters, brushed a lot of the horses, fed them," said one volunteer.

If you missed out on the event today, but still want to help, don't sweat it.

Equest says they've always got room for more volunteers, and hey, a little horseplay is allowed.