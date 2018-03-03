French engineer creates igloo shelters for the homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARIS, FRANCE -- Nothing says city of love like spreading the love to the homeless!

A French engineer designed a waterproof shelter for the homeless that keeps the wet out and the warmth in!

Introducing the "Iglou"!

This pop up igloo is made out of polyethylene foam and lined with aluminum on the inside to keep whoever's chilling in there nice and toasty from the freezing cold.

In fact, when someone's inside, their body temp heats the inside upwards of 15 degrees warmer than the outside.

Bonus! It's recyclable!

Dozens of igloos have already been given to the homeless, and with over $20,000 raised from crowdfunding alone, they're on track to build newer and better versions!

Talk about warming your heart by doing some good!