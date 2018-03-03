Firefighters help man get back on track by moving truck off tracks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don't you just hate it when your plans get derailed because your car decides to quit on you?

Well that happened to a guy in Grand Prairie. Luckily, for him, firefighters are capable of much more than putting out flames.

GPFD shared a video showing it's brave men pushing the car off the tracks just moments before a train crossed.

"It was just a case of being at the right place at the right time," Grand Prairie Fire Lieutenant Mark Blaylock said.

"The tire rod had broken and the tire was laying flat on the ground so they were unable to move the vehicle."

"We got as close to the truck as we could and pushed it off the tracks. We just wanted to avoid a possible train derailment," he continued.

While it may not seem like much, this simple act could have not only saved this man's life and his truck but also the lives of those on the train.

It's clear these everyday heroes helped everybody stay on the right track.