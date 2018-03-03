False Alarm: No gun found after school goes on lock-down following ‘shots fired’ report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Parents and students at Comstock Middle school in Dallas were on edge following a report of shots fired on campus, Friday.

"We determined that no weapons have been found at this point. We don't know if any shots were fired. The school was put on lock down as a precaution," Dallas ISD Police Chief Craig Miller said.

Though police did not find a gun, some students say they heard one.

"I kept hearing boom, boom, boom," one student said.

With the mass shooting in Florida still fresh on everyone's mind, even a threat can send a wave of fear through the entire school.

"So everybody was freaking out so they told us to be quiet hug each other and all of that," another student said.

Police have arrested an adult who was involved with another incident near the school on Thursday but it's not clear what their involvement was.

"Right now, this is still very much an on-going, involving situation. We're still working with the kids that were involved in the incident from yesterday to find out exactly what took place then and how that correlates to what took place today," Miller said.

The lock-down was lifted earlier this afternoon and students returned home to their families safely.

Now police are working to make sure this scare never happens again.