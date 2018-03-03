Donald Glover surpises Girl Scout after buying ALL of her cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY -- Donald Glover: rapper, actor, Girl Scout Cookie connoisseur?

During his interview with Stephen Colbert, the Childish Gambino was asked about a little girl who went viral for her and her pops singing a Girl Scout Cookie parody to Glover's song "Redbone."

That video went crazy on the interwebs, getting over 4.6 million views on Facebook!

"I never was like, 'Yeah I'll make this and then one day a little girl will sell Girl Scout Cookies to it!'" Glover told Colbert. "I would really like to buy some from her, like I really do."

Colbert then surprisingly brought out Charity Joy and her dad to Tagalong his interview, but the surprises didn't stop there! Glover noticed Charity had a goal of selling 113 cookies.

So he said, "I'll take them all!"

When all was said and done, they all passed out boxes of Thin Mints to the audience! Sure beats having to go door to door like in the good ole days!

Watch the surprises start at 7:25.