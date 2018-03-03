Community sees progress following back to back gas leak issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Families in Northwest Dallas are still working to recover from gas leak issues.

"It's been pretty crazy you know. I know that there are some neighbors that live across the street, that they do depend on the gas and they're having to go and stay with relatives because they can't stay there," resident Rosemary Herrera Velasquez said.

Here's a breakdown of what's in the works:

Atmos has already shut gas lines in about 2,800 in Northwest Dallas. The company says residents can expect to be without gas for up to three weeks. They have opened two information centers to help people find resources.

Dozens of people have pitched in to help including 70 Atmos energy volunteers and others from the American Red Cross and Community Emergency Response Teams to help out at the information centers. Those centers have served more than 830 customers so far.

That's not all, Atmos is also helping residents by giving away more than a million dollars to help displaced families.

While everyone is working to make it through all of it,120 crews from around the country are working in the neighborhood replacing old gas lines with new modern ones.

For folks in this neighborhood three weeks can't come soon enough.

"You have to have a lot of patience for one. I know it gets frustrating because you're limited to what you can do. You know, especially in a house," Herrera Velasquez said.