Moore Allegations: First male accusing Larry Nassar of sexual abuse, Aly Raisman suing Team USA

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO -- "Demon" and "monster" are just a few nicknames former U.S. gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has earned. He's also earned well over one hundred years behind bars for sexual abusing more than 260 women and girls.

Even after his latest sentencing another gymnast is claiming he was also one of Nassar's victims.

Jacob Moore is the first male athlete to accuse Nassar of sexual abuse. In a new lawsuit, Moore says in 2016 he went to Nassar for a shoulder injury but the doc ended up performing "acupuncture in his pubic area and in and around his genitalia."

Well, Moore's lawsuit was filed on the same day Olympian Aly Raisman filed her's against the U.S. Olympic committee. Raisman has already detailed the abuse Nassar did to her.

In a new statement Raisman says she's holding the committee responsible for its poor handling of the massive sexual abuse scandal.

"They are very, very much responsible for this and Larry Nassar helped create policies with USA gymnastics and the United States Olympic Committee," she told CNN. "They need to look at that and change everything because obviously Larry's a monster."

Now the question is: Did team USA help create this "monster"?