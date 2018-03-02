Laila Muhammad helps kick off Women’s History Month in Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Women in Dallas united to celebrate the start of Women's History Month.

DeDe McGuire, of DeDe in the Morning on K104, hosted her inaugural Women's History Month kickoff luncheon Thursday in Dallas. The event highlighted business leaders, government officials, and entrepreneurs making a difference in DFW.

Our own Laila Muhammad was there and introduced one of the women being honored. The sold out event raised money for Girls Inc. and Dress for Success, both nonprofits that uplift and support young girls and women.