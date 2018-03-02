Garland teen arrested near Rowlett HS had rifle, 100 rounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS COUNTY - A Garland teen is being held on a $1 million bond after police found him in his car near a high school -- with a rifle and 100 rounds of ammunition.

Rowlett police arrested 17-year-old Diego Horta Tuesday night on drug and weapons charges. He was sitting in his car outside of Rowlett's community center, near Rowlett High School. Police were patrolling the area when they approached his car and saw a rifle in plain view.

They searched his car and found illegal drugs, a club, a loaded rifle and a Halloween mask. Horta was immediately arrested; he is being held at the Dallas County Jail.

Police say the case is still under investigation.