Dallas police release video of man shooting teen girls

DALLAS - Dallas police have released surveillance video that shows a suspect involved in an apartment shooting earlier this week.

The suspect killed 18-year old Nequacia Jacobs and severely wounded her 16 year-old sister as they looked out their apartment window. The video can be hard to watch, but it shows the suspect shooting at the window and then running away.

The suspect is seen getting into a white Dodge Charger. The girls were inside their apartment on Highland Hills Drive Saturday when they heard something outside. They looked out their window on the second floor and that's when they were shot from below.

If you have any information or recognize the suspect on this video contact the Dallas police at 214-671-3701.