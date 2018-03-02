Aqib Talib opens facility for A+ Athletes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARROLLTON--Berkner High School alum and Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib was in town Thursday to announce the completion of "A-Plus athletes" a D1 sports training facility that provides programs for professionals and amateurs.

"We have different tiers. (It) is broken down into three tiers, 7-11, 12-14, and 15-18," Talib told NewsFix. "We offer a variety of programs and packages. What we like to do is have the individual come up here, talk to us, tell us what their interests are, what type of things they're looking for, workout history. We're going to put a package together that's customized for that individual."